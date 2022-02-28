ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Meghan Markle celebrates Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic Supreme Court nomination

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Af0Z_0eRgPHp400

Meghan Markle has applauded Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for being nominated to the United States Supreme Court .

On Friday, President Joe Biden nominated Jackson, 51, to the Supreme Court , making her the first Black woman nominee.

In honour of the history-making nomination, Markle, 40, celebrated Jackson in an essay written with Anita Hill for URL . In the essay, Hill, a professor at Brandeis University, noted how, in light of the nomination, she “thought of moments in modern history where Black women of stature and credential entered arenas once thought to be inaccessible,” which she noted also includes Meghan’s accomplishments.

Regarding the Duchess of Sussex, Hill added: “While her role over the past few years hasn’t been that of a federal judge or elected official, I couldn’t help but see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman.”

To Hill, Markle spoke of how Jackson has “opened new grounds” for women in America and reflected on “Black achievement” as “a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story”,

“The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today,” she told Hill. “Judge Jackson’s nomination has opened new ground for women’s representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from.

“For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let’s remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story,” she added.

As noted on The White House ’s official website, Jackson is a former public defender and served as a United States District Judge for the District of Columbia from 2013 to 2021, after being appointed by President Obama in 2012. With bipartisan support, Jackson was confirmed to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit in 2021.

When Biden announced Jackson’s nomination on 25 February, he noted how impressed he was by her professional and personal story.

“Her parents grew up with segregation, but never gave up hope that their children would enjoy the true promise of America,” he said, according to CNN .

“Her opinions are always carefully reasoned, tethered to precedent and demonstrate respect for how the law impacts everyday people,” he continued. “It doesn’t mean she puts her thumb on the scale of justice one way or the other. But she understands the broader impacts of her decisions, whether it’s cases addressing the rights of workers or government service. She cares about making sure that our democracy works for the American people.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Hill
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Meghan Markle
Rolling Stone

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials. Thomas, the wife of Clarence Thomas, writes that the governor should be familiar with her because, in addition to seeing him at a state dinner at the White House and having interviewed him for...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Black Women#The Supreme Court#Brandeis University#American#The White House#Jackson W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Times

Poll asks Americans: Should Trump run again?

So will former President Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? The question haunts his rivals, delights his fans and lends a steady stream of story possibilities to the news media. Now comes a CBS News poll released Tuesday that has queried the public about whether Mr. Trump should...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Hillary Clinton is back, whether you like it or not — and Trump certainly doesn’t

Those suffering from shouty-septuagenarian burnout will be unhappy to hear that it’s 2016 all over again. Hillary Clinton is making speeches, and Donald Trump is insisting that she’s responsible for a political scandal that’s “bigger than Watergate”. In a tantrum that’s largely been ignored by the non-Fox media, the former president has insisted repeatedly that Clinton spied on his White House and tried to frame him as a Russian asset. “Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it’s a day that ends in Y,” Clinton tweeted in response to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

WaPo issues 'clarification' after saying Clarence Thomas resembles 'thinking of White Conservatives'

The Washington Post issued a "clarification" Thursday after publishing a piece that said Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's rulings "resemble the thinking of White conservatives." "A previous version of this story imprecisely referred to Justice Clarence Thomas's opinions as often reflecting the thinking of White conservatives, rather than conservatives broadly....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy