Fishkill, NY

Suspect in critical condition following police-involved shooting in Fishkill

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
A suspect involved in a police-involved shooting in Fishkill is in critical condition, according to officials.

An officer used a Taser on the man after he refused to drop the knife, but that wasn't effective.

The suspect was shot after he fought with the officers trying to take him into custody.

A 30-year-old woman was also shot while apparently trying to stop the confrontation and disarm the suspect.

No officers were injured in the incident.

