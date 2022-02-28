ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

'Completely unacceptable.' Save the Children calls on Russian forces to cease shelling civilian targets

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IDxX_0eRgOjwz00

The CEO of Save the Children is calling on Russian forces to stop shelling civilian targets and give humanitarian teams space to do their work.

"We've heard reports that at least six schools have been shelled. Now, that of course, is as far as we're concerned, completely unacceptable. Hospitals are being attacked - that concerns us," said CEO Janti Soeripto.

Save the Children has had teams in Ukraine since the invasion of Crimea in 2014.

Soeripto says they've been preparing for this crisis for months.

"Pre-positioned inventory in strategic locations, we had pre-positioned cash available to be able to start early," said Soeripto.

She says the initial response is about essentials like food, water and medicine.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine Crisis

"It's also freezing there at the moment, as you can imagine, so huge effort in terms of making sure people can be kept warm, shelter, safe spaces," said Soeripto.

After the violence, Save the Children will be doing trauma support and recovery work with the survivors for years to come.

"These kids see things that no child should ever see, and that can have a long-lasting impact, right? Because it's a whole generation that'll be impacted by that," said Soeripto.

Soeripto says conversations with your own children about the crisis can be tricky, but that listening can go a long way toward easing their fears.

"It will help children, to feel ... that their feelings are valid, that they're not alone, and that we're trying to sort it out," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save The Children#Shelling#Crimea#Ukraine#Charity#Russian
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

A Syrian rebel commander’s advice to Ukrainians on how to fight Russian invaders

Ukrainians have joined a gruesome but not-so-exclusive club — victims of unprovoked Russian military attacks and reported war crimes. The Syrian opposition, which has been attacked by Russian forces for almost seven years, has some advice for Ukrainians on surviving Russian military assaults and fighting invading Russian soldiers. They say that each day Ukrainians resist Russian aggression and fight for their homeland is a victory against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
MILITARY
CNBC

UK scrambles jets to intercept 4 Russian military planes

Britain's Royal Air Force said Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom. The force said four Russian strategic bombers were "intercepted and escorted," adding that they did not enter U.K. airspace at any point. Authorities did not provide further details...
MILITARY
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy