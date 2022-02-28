ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘South Park’ Goes ‘Back to the Cold War’ in Episode About Russian Invasion of Ukraine (Video)

By Sharon Knolle
TheWrap
 2 days ago

“South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s ability to create new episodes at lightning speed means the long-running animated series will air the first scripted TV episode about the Russia-Ukraine conflict....

TheWrap

