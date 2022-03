The new Valve Steam Deck and veteran Nintendo Switch are a bit of an awkward pair to compare. But any gaming handheld device that looks even remotely like the iconic Switch -- in other words, has controllers positioned on either side of a screen -- gets sucked into the Switch's vortex. The two do compete for the same money in many people's budgets, much the same way Netflix and Spotify compete for your entertainment dollars, but there's little in their specs to tell you which direction to toss the bucks. But for the moment, at least, the two offer very different experiences, because they're aimed at very different audiences.

