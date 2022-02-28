ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s Chris Licht? CNN’s New Head Honcho, for One

By Tony Maglio
 2 days ago
And Stephen Colbert’s outgoing showrunner, for another. Though it doesn’t yet technically exist, Warner Bros. Discovery made Chris Licht’s appointment as chairman and CEO of CNN Global official Monday morning. While not as well known as Jeff Zucker, the now-former head of CNN, Licht is no stranger to the news business....

Action News Jax

Chris Licht appointed as new CNN chief to replace Zucker

NEW YORK — (AP) — CNN's future leader, Chris Licht, told network employees on Monday that he plans to “double-down on what's working well and quickly eliminate what's not.”. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that Licht, currently Stephen Colbert's top producer at CBS, will replace Jeff Zucker...
ENTERTAINMENT
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University alum Chris Licht selected as new CNN president

Syracuse University alumnus Chris Licht has been selected as the new president of CNN, according to multiple reports. The New York Times, Variety and CNN report Licht, a longtime television producer who co-created MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and currently serves as executive producer for Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” on CBS, will succeed Jeff Zucker as the head of CNN. Zucker resigned earlier this month over an undisclosed relationship with another CNN executive during the cable news network’s investigation into former host Chris Cuomo.
SYRACUSE, NY
GreenwichTime

CNN’s Chris Licht Had a ‘Golden Touch’ in Morning and Late Night. Now Comes His Biggest Challenge

If it wasn’t for Chris Licht, you might not see Gayle King on TV every weekday morning. King wasn’t the typical host of a national morning-news show. She had worked for nearly two decades at a Hartford TV station before trying her hand at daytime TV. When Licht, who was starting a new morning program for CBS News, gave her a call, King was in her 50s and hadn’t worked the same ladder as most of her contemporaries in A.M. television. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t even be at CBS,” King said in an interview. Today, she is the center of CBS’ morning-news programming, which seeks to be more serious and offer a deeper take on topics than its competitors at ABC and NBC. “The core of what we are doing here hasn’t changed,” says King. “Chris set the template for that.”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Which ‘Law & Order’ Actor Starred In The Most Episodes?

Which actor appeared in the most episodes of the original Law & Order?. According to IMDB, with 391 episodes S. Epatha Merkerson owns the prestigious title. She starred in the flagship crime procedural between 1991- 2010 as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren. Her very first time on the show was back in 1991 as a guest star as the character “Mrs. Denise Winters” during the episode entitled “Mushrooms.”
CELEBRITIES
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy Posts Tearful Videos From Ukraine: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’ (Videos)

Former “Dancing With The Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy spoke out on Thursday about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as he prepared to take refuge in a Kyiv bomb shelter. The 42-year-old performer, who is currently a judge on Ukraine’s “World of Dance,” posted a series of videos from his hotel room balcony as sirens and military vehicles sounded off in the background.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Popculture

CBS Show's Spinoff Canceled

Paramount+ has reportedly canceled its spinoff of one of the most iconic shows on CBS. The streamer has been home to 60 Minutes Plus since March of 2021, but according to a report by Variety, the show was canceled abruptly last month. That leaves only the main titles 60 Minutes on offer.
TV SERIES
Buffalo News

Jeff Simon: Sam Waterston's return to 'Law and Order' is more proof that it's Dick Wolf's world

Sam Waterston is 81 years old. He is about to make the network TV star comeback of 2022. That's because the prosecutor he played for so many years – Jack McCoy on Dick Wolf's original run of "Law and Order" – is about to return to prime time along with the venerable show itself, the primal island in what has turned out to be the largest producer's empire in current network television.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson appears to accuse Fox News colleague Jennifer Griffin of being a "flack" for the secretary of defense

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has made headlines over the past week for calling out her colleagues' falsehoods in discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday night, Carlson didn't directly mention Griffin's name. But he appeared to refer to her in introducing a segment featuring Ret. Col. Douglas MacGregor. “Unlike so many of the TV generals you see all day long, MacGregor is not angling for a board seat at Raytheon,” Carlson said. “Unlike many of the so-called reporters you see on television, he is not acting secretly as a flack for Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. No, Doug MacGregor is an honest man.” ALSO: Carlson is gaslighting his viewers days after his pro-Russia comments.
POLITICS
TVLine

Law & Order: Jesse L. Martin Addresses Potential Return to NBC Revival

There are plenty of familiar faces headed to NBC’s Law & Order revival, but will Jesse L. Martin‘s Detective Ed Green be one of them? During a Thursday appearance on the CBS’ The Talk (which you can check out below), Martin — who as an original cast member of The CW’s The Flash still plays Joe West — addressed the possibility of reprising his role as the Law & Order detective, whom he played from Seasons 10 through 18. “I certainly hope so. There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will,” Martin said before...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lisa Edelstein to Exit ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ After Two Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Red vs. Blue,” Monday’s episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star.” Lisa Edelstein is exiting “9-1-1: Lone Star” after playing Gwyneth Morgan, the wife of Rob Lowe’s Chief Owen Strand and the mother of Ronen Rubinstein’s T.K. Strand, for two seasons on the Fox drama, Variety has learned exclusively. Edelstein’s departure was hinted at in the final moments of Monday’s episode of “Lone Star,” when T.K. received a devastating phone call letting him know that his mother had been killed. However, this hour, “Red vs. Blue,”...
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lacey Chabert Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Lacey Chabert is expanding her relationship with parent company Crown Media Family Networks. Chabert has signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media, under which she will headline and executive produce movies and develop other content for Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms over the next two years. “Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “In addition to shining...
CELEBRITIES
