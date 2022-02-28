ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

2 dead in Manhattan after car flips onto train tracks, bursts into flames: police

By Lauren Cook
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, N.y. (PIX11) — A car flipped over a barrier on the Henry Hudson Parkway early Monday morning, landed on railroad tracks below and burst into flames, killing two people, police said.

The single-car crash happened around 1:45 a.m. near West 178th Street. Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and found outside of the car near the crash site. Another victim, who was severely burned, was found inside the car.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Monday morning. Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

