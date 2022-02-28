ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Man hit crossing Lincoln street in January dies weeks later

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An 83-year-old man who was hit by a car while crossing a Lincoln street nearly seven weeks ago...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
North Platte Post

Police say motorcyclist killed in crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist has died in a crash in southeastern Lincoln. Investigators say the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when one of two motorcyclists traveling together north on 70th Street lost control, hit a curb and then a fence. Police say the driver of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Owner of Kearney construction company run over by bulldozer, killed

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at approximately 10:33am Kearney Police were called to Blueprint Engines construction site at 2915 Marshall Avenue, Kearney for an injury accident. Preliminary information indicates Mr. Ron Blessing, owner of Blessing Construction, was accidently run over by a bulldozer. Following the accident, the bulldozer continued, unattended,...
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Sheriff: 1 hospitalized following Lincoln-area farm fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say a man has been hospitalized with burns to his hands and face following a fire at a small farm near Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery just southwest of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Street#Traffic Accident#Ap#Lincoln Journal Star#The Journal Star
North Platte Post

Nebraska trout stockings begin

LINCOLN, Neb.-It’s time to go trout fishing again in Nebraska. Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state in March to enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas. Additionally, the Two Rivers State Recreation Area Trout Lake in Douglas County will open...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy