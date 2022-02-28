Aiken church to host day of prayer for Ukraine on Wednesday

Passengers wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday in Lviv, west Ukraine. Thousands of people massed at Lviv's main train station on Sunday, attempting to board trains that would take them out of Ukraine and into the safety of Europe as the Russian invasion of that country continued. (Bernat Armangue/AP) Bernat Armangue/AP

As Russian forces invade Ukraine, one Aiken church is trying to do its part in prayer.

Aiken's First Baptist Church, located at 120 Chesterfield St. N., is hosting a community day of prayer for Ukraine on Wednesday from noon until 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held in the church's sanctuary for all who would like to come by for a quiet time of prayer for the Ukrainian people.

"It is heart wrenching to see what the Ukrainian people are going through as soldiers and civilians take up arms to defend their nation," said Sara Adams, a church member. "Our hearts go out to the masses of women, children and elderly who are waiting days to flee their country for refuge in other nations.

"It especially touches us all to see the looks of fear and uncertainty on the faces of children who don’t understand what is happening and why they can’t just go back home. This is one small way that we can help and support the people of Ukraine."