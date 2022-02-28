ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have you seen him? Dayton Police looking for armed robbery suspect

By Schalischa Petit-De
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police is asking for your help finding a man suspected of robbing a laundromat.

The robbery happened on Thursday, February 24 at 3:30 p.m. Police said the armed male suspect robbed a laundromat in the area of South Park and Miami Valley Hospital.

The suspect is a white male with a medium build and height ranging from 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 11 inches. Police said he left the scene on foot after the robbery.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kluR_0eRgNPHY00
    (Photo/Dayton Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MUDM_0eRgNPHY00
    (Photo/Dayton Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPSd7_0eRgNPHY00
    (Photo/Dayton Police)

If you recognize the man, call (937) 333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

