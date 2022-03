The Utah House of Representatives approved new rules on Tuesday that limit where members of the press can film and interview lawmakers, following similar action taken by the Utah Senate two weeks ago.The rules extending pandemic-era restrictions on when journalists can report from the floors of state legislative chamber. Journalists covering the Utah Legislature must now ask for permission to interview lawmakers on the floor of the House of Representatives and other restricted areas. TV reporters must ask committee chairs for permission to film speakers and crowds from behind the dais where lawmakers sit in committee hearings."I know that...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO