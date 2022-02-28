Will Smith Breaks Down In Tears After Winning SAG Award For ‘King Richard’

Click here to read the full article. Thirty years after the series debut of Martin on FOX, the classic sitcom’s surviving cast reunited for a special to air on BET+ later this year.
Hosted by Affion Crockett, the reunion special will star Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II and was filmed on Sunday, Feb. 20. Thomas Mikal Ford, who portrayed Martin’s best friend, Tommy, passed away in October 2016 at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm.More from VIBE.comWill Smith And Cicely Tyson Score 2022 NAACP Image Awards For LiteratureTisha Campbell Claims She Was...
Comments / 0