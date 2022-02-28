ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Business of the Week: Your CBD Store

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

VESTAL, NY – Your CBD Store Vestal is the Greater Binghamton Chamber Business of the Week.

Owner Tim Updegraph owns 5 of the franchises with the others in Horseheads and the Buffalo area.

The business was founded in Florida in 2018 and has since grown to 550 locations across the country.

CBD is used to treat stress, anxiety and sleep issues.

It is also said to lessen chronic pain and arthritis, and can improve focus, energy and alertness.

Your CBD store sells CBD in oils, tinctures, edibles, topical creams and smokable vapes and flower.

General Manager Malia Glover says they roll out the red carpet for their customers.

“We take the time with our customers to sit down and listen to them. We are backed by science. We do have specific scientists that work for our company, all of our products are formulated by those specific people. And you’re always getting the same thing no matter what,” says Glover.

Glover says Your CBD Store has recently started selling CBD pet products as well as ones that aid in weight loss.

The store is open on the Vestal Parkway from 10 to 6 Monday through Friday, 10 to 3 on Saturdays and noon to 5 on Sundays.

You can get more information at GetSunMed.com , although Glover recommends you come into the store for personalized service and to take advantage of their in-store customer loyalty program.

Auchinachie Cares: Rise

Auchinachie Cares is a program that gives back to local non-profits. Starting in 2016, Auchinachie Cares encourages non-profits to let them know what they could do with $1000. Each month a different non-profit is selected to receive the money.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

New York lifts mask mandate for schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Masks will no longer be required in schools across New York State starting March 2. This was announced by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul in response to declining COVID-19 rates during a live briefing on Sunday, February 27. New York state’s COVID-19 numbers are continuing to decline, which previously prompted Governor Hochul […]
EDUCATION
