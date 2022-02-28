ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

$3.5M Grant from WisDOT Will Support Troy Drive Railroad Bridge Replacement

Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
 2 days ago

The Troy Drive Railroad Bridge in the City of Madison will be replaced thanks to a $3.5M grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation as part of the 2022 Freight Rail Preservation Program.

The railroad bridge over Troy Drive limits a critical neighborhood connection point, used daily by residents to get to and from work, school and more. Currently, the sidewalk goes through a dark and unfriendly underpass, and the bridge is too low to allow busses, trucks or emergency vehicles to pass through.

The new bridge proposed would span the entire right of way, allowing for two vehicle lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the road. This is a much-needed improvement to facilitate safe travel for all modes of transportation.

“I’m grateful to Secretary Thompson and Governor Evers for investing in this important project,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “This will be a much safer, much more practical and user friendly intersection once we implement the changes, and will benefit the entire Northside.”

Plans will be presented to the neighborhood to make sure the project meets the needs of the community. The City will work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin and Southern Railroad to ensure the project meets their needs as well.

“This is a project I began championing from the moment I was elected,” District 18 Alder Charles Myadze said. “This dangerous bridge has been a concern for residents, families, Mendota School, and drivers. It is great news we will be able to move forward on replacing it, and I am very glad to have been able to assist in making this needed project a reality.​”

Design is planned to begin as soon as possible and construction is planned to start in late 2023 or 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

A tale of two presidents: Biden's State of the Union gets tepid reviews, as Zelenskyy moves onlookers to tears

President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Russian troops enter strategic Ukrainian port of Kherson

KYIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian troops were in the centre of the Ukrainian port of Kherson on Thursday after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had captured a major urban centre for the first time in its eight-day invasion. Russia's defence ministry said it controlled Kherson...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
The Associated Press

Russian athletes out of Paralympics in stunning about-face

In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries’ roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow...
SPORTS
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as 2,000 civilian deaths blamed on Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky vowed Wednesday that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that increasingly appeared to be Vladimir Putin's strategy. Zelensky said almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy#Project A#Uban Construction#Wisdot#Mendota School
Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

57
Followers
539
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy