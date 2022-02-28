$3.5M Grant from WisDOT Will Support Troy Drive Railroad Bridge Replacement

The Troy Drive Railroad Bridge in the City of Madison will be replaced thanks to a $3.5M grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation as part of the 2022 Freight Rail Preservation Program.

The railroad bridge over Troy Drive limits a critical neighborhood connection point, used daily by residents to get to and from work, school and more. Currently, the sidewalk goes through a dark and unfriendly underpass, and the bridge is too low to allow busses, trucks or emergency vehicles to pass through.

The new bridge proposed would span the entire right of way, allowing for two vehicle lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the road. This is a much-needed improvement to facilitate safe travel for all modes of transportation.

“I’m grateful to Secretary Thompson and Governor Evers for investing in this important project,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “This will be a much safer, much more practical and user friendly intersection once we implement the changes, and will benefit the entire Northside.”

Plans will be presented to the neighborhood to make sure the project meets the needs of the community. The City will work with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin and Southern Railroad to ensure the project meets their needs as well.

“This is a project I began championing from the moment I was elected,” District 18 Alder Charles Myadze said. “This dangerous bridge has been a concern for residents, families, Mendota School, and drivers. It is great news we will be able to move forward on replacing it, and I am very glad to have been able to assist in making this needed project a reality.​”

Design is planned to begin as soon as possible and construction is planned to start in late 2023 or 2024.