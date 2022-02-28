Lawsuit questions Greenwood ISD handling of sex assault case

The Greenwood Independent School District and its superintendent Edward Ariel Elliott are the “defendants” in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court for the Western District of Texas Midland Division. (Greenwood ISD)

Two Midland education institutions have been home to recent arrests related to alleged sexual assaults involving their students.

However, there is a third Midland County school dealing with its own legal issues having to do with a lawsuit that provides details about alleged sexual assaults of an eighth-grade student that took place from Nov. 29, 2018, to Jan. 14, 2019. The lawsuit indicates that “two of the perpetrators were criminally charged and adjudicated of criminal offenses.”

The Greenwood Independent School District and its superintendent Edward Ariel Elliott are the “defendants” in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court for the Western District of Texas Midland Division. The introduction of the lawsuit states that an eighth-grader was “sexually harassed,” “forcefully held down” and “sexually assaulted at least five times by other male students.” It also states that during the same approximate time period, the perpetrators sexually assaulted several other male students in a similar manner and that Greenwood ISD failed to appropriately respond to the harassment and sexual assaults.

Elliott said, “I really cannot comment on an ongoing case involving current Greenwood ISD students due to federal privacy laws.”

The lawsuit brings up the district’s alleged failure to appropriately respond harassment and assaults and that “more than once Greenwood employees affirmatively and specifically forbade both the victims and the perpetrators from discussing sexual harassment and sexual assaults with anyone.”

Among the members of the Greenwood ISD board at the time of the alleged sexual assaults, during the adjudication and currently is Jeff Somers, who is currently running for county commissioner, Precinct 2.

“The matter has been investigated and we believe the district and superintendent will receive a clean 'bill of health' when all is complete,” Somers wrote in an email to the Reporter-Telegram. “I never hesitated to run for office, and I believe this is another addition to what makes me a good candidate. We followed procedures as we should and that is what I would expect from a Midland County commissioner.”

“These facts, combined with GISD’s resistance to filing a police report, GISD’s filing of an inaccurate police report that failed to provide any names or even mention the sexual nature of the incidents (referring to the incidents only as acts of hazing), and GISD’s failure to report the sexual harassment and sexual assaults to the Department of Family Protective Services (“DFPS”) demonstrate clearly GISD’s intention and repeated attempts to conceal the sexual harassment and sexual assaults,” the lawsuit states. “Thereafter, due only to the diligence of (the student’s) parents in providing law enforcement and the Midland County District Attorney with pertinent facts regarding the sexual assaults, two of the perpetrators were criminally charged and adjudicated of criminal offences.”

School response to alleged sexual acts have led to the arrests of a combined nine school officials from Midland Christian School and Trinity in February. Each face a state felony charge as law enforcement officials have stated that administrators and school officials are “mandated” to report such instances. Education institutions -- whether public or private -- are made aware of the state’s “family code” that says teachers, administrators and other school employees are classified as “professional reporters by the state of Texas,” according to a release from the Midland Rape Crisis Center.

Texas Family Code Section 261.101 section A states, "A person having reasonable cause to believe that a child's physical or mental health or welfare has been adversely affected by abuse or neglect by any person shall immediately make a report.” The Children’s Advocacy Center suggests abuse or neglect can be reported at 800-252-5400 or online at TxAbuseHotline.org .

Section 261.109 of the Family Code states, “an offense under subsection (a-1) is a Class A misdemeanor, except that the offense is a state jail felony if it is shown on the trial of the offense that the actor intended to conceal the abuse or neglect.”

Greenwood officials were not arrested in 2019. Gary Painter was the sheriff at the time and has passed away. Midland County DA Laura Nodolf said Monday the difference between the current incidents and the Greenwood ISD case is that the Greenwood ISD Officer was notified.