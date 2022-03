Hilary Duff doesn't want to be left out of the Disney+ reboot mania. The streaming service has gained lots of momentum with reboots of classics like That's So Raven in a re-imagined version of the show in Raven's Home. The latter is set to premiere its fifth season. Also on the list is The Proud Family, led by Kyla Pratt. Fans can't get enough, and now Duff says she's hopeful her popular sitcom Lizzie McGuire will be greenlit in reboot form in the near future.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO