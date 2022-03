The NKY Public Arts Network is celebrating its relaunch with a big party and all artists are invited. The Network was created as part of the Catalytic Fund’s Community Vibrancy strategy. Its purpose is to promote the arts and artists in Northern Kentucky and to help tell the stories of NKY’s communities. Some of the Network’s initiatives include NKY ArtQuest, the NKY Bourbon Barrel Project, the Picnic Table Project and the Finders Keepers Scavenger Hunts.

NEWPORT, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO