Tai and Talaat McNeely, the couple behind His & Her Money, share their tips for growing a brand on YouTube and thriving in a business partnership with your spouse. Like many married couples, Tai and Talaat McNeely hit a rough patch with their finances and worked hard to turn things around. They started documenting their journey to debt freedom and teaching others the lessons they were learning along the way on their website, His & Her Money, which is now a popular YouTube channel with over 219,000 subscribers.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO