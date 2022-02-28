ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

State legislators should listen to voters on Medicaid expansion

By Martin Walsh
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago

Our Missouri legislators really do not care for the poor or the will of the people. As your article of Feb. 15 by Srijita Datta “House gives preliminary approval to plan that could reverse Medicaid expansion” indicates, they want to revise our vote to expand Medicaid. They...

