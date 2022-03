It comes to something when a player has to finish solo second or win an event to keep their card, but that’s exactly what Ryan Brehm did in Puerto Rico last weekend. On the last start of his minor medical exemption, the 35-year old led at halfway before a final round of 5-under saw him pull clear to win by six shots, his first win since the second of his Korn ferry Tour victories in 2019.

