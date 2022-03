After a long car ride, plane trip or just sitting at your desk for an extended period, have you noticed how stiff you are initially when you get up to move? This is due to reduced circulation from sitting too much so your tissues get tight, and joints get stiff. As soon as you get up and start to move around, circulation is increased, blood starts flowing at a more rapid rate, tissues get warm, synovial fluid is released into the joints so they can articulate more smoothly, and you start moving better with less aches and pains. So, it is true that ‘Motion is Lotion’.

FITNESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO