LeBron James can no longer carry or lead the Lakers anywhere at this point in his career I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are not looking up for the Los Angeles Lakers after a blowout loss to the New...

5 Wild Scenarios Where The Lakers Trade LeBron James: He Could Join Stephen Curry And The Warriors

The Lakers could have gone two ways out of the All-Star break: Play as hard as possible on both ends of the court, or give up. Unfortunately for fans in Hollywood, they chose the latter option, dumping their first game back against the Clippers in the final seconds, then getting shellacked by the 10th seeded Pelicans, and losing to the Mavericks by five points.
NBA odds: LeBron James could leave Lakers for Knicks, Heat or Bronny

Megastar LeBron James promised he'd bring NBA titles to Miami, Cleveland and Los Angeles, and he delivered on all. But when it comes to the King's next team, can bettors cash in on his future landing spot?. Before the NBA season tipped off, the Lakers had the second-best odds to...
Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
Did LeBron James' Lakers 'Quit' Against Dallas Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks took down the Los Angeles Lakers on national television 109-104 on Tuesday night. The Mavs scored a staggering 71 points in the first half, drawing major attention to the Lakers' effort level on defense. A variety of plays that stood out, but perhaps the most notable was...
Will Lakers' disappointing season stain LeBron's legacy?

If LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers could be summed up in one word, the word might be uneven. After missing the playoffs in his first season with the franchise in 2018, James helped lead the Lakers back to prominence in 2019, winning the NBA Finals. An injury-plagued 2020 season saw the Lakers slip from contenders to first-round pushovers, and now, they are on the verge of being a lottery team once again.
NBA odds: How professionals are betting the remainder of the NBA season

Betting the NBA with 20 regular-season games left can be extremely difficult. Eight teams are basically eliminated, the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs are all on life support and even surefire playoff squads tend to jockey for seeds to avoid the heavy hitters.
There's still hope for LeBron's Lakers, despite losing six of their last seven games ' UNDISPUTED

Things are looking grim for the Los Angeles Lakers after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks, making this the sixth game they've lost out of the last seven. LeBron James isn't giving up hope, however, stating unless he's 12 feet under, his Lakers still have a chance at the playoffs. Ric Bucher tells Jason McIntyre and LaVar Arrington why there's still hope for the Lakers despite these setbacks.
NBA Executive Has Telling Admission On Bronny James

LeBron James has said in the past that he plans on playing for the Los Angeles Lakers for the foreseeable future. However, he also would like to join forces with his son, Bronny, when he’s eligible to go pro. “I also have a goal that, if it’s possible —...
Colin Cowherd on Lakers Collapse: 'LeBron Built This Unlikeable Mess'

Colin Cowherd: “There was an eight-car mess on the 405 in Los Angeles Sunday night – otherwise known as the Lakers. They have officially bottomed out after getting crushed by the Pelicans and booed at home. Let’s be clear: this current Lakers mess is on LeBron. The GM didn’t want Westbrook, the coach didn’t want Westbrook, they had a deal signed and sealed to get Buddy Hield but LeBron wanted Westbrook. He muscled the Lakers and Jeanie Buss and the Lakers have since told him at the Trade Deadline ‘NO, this is MY team, and this is YOUR mess, YOU clean it up.’ The Lakers are now trapped. Westbrook is imploding, the team is awful, and they’re bizarrely and laughably old. This is the team that LeBron and Klutch Sports built, starring AD who is marginally committed and never healthy, and starring Westbrook, who LeBron wanted. The Lakers have said ‘NO, this our franchise and city, you’re a visitor, this is YOUR issue.’ The Lakers are in the middle of the pack in local ratings. This team is not very likeable, and it’s the one LeBron and Klutch Sports created… I would blow this puppy up. I would prefer to keep LeBron and build around him, but I’d start all over. Maybe keep Malik Monk and Reeves if I had to.” (Full Video Above)
Is Russell Westbrook's NBA career in jeopardy?

There is no sugarcoating it. The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook marriage has been a disaster. The Lakers are currently ninth in the Western Conference standings and Westbrook has been a less than ideal fit on the court, averaging the fewest points (18.1 PPG) since his third season in the NBA.
