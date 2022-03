The finale for Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother proved to be quite the tense one. Due to some of his comments and actions in the house, the celebrity houseguests voted for Miesha Tate to win over Todrick Hall in a nearly unanimous vote. Carson Kressley was one of the seven houseguests who did vote for Tate, despite the fact that he had a friendship with Hall before the season began. During a recent chat with PopCulture.com, Kressley explained his decision to vote for Tate and shared some background on where his friendship with Hall stands today.

