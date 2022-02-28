ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

More Missoula County schools drop face mask mandates

By Hannah Hislop
KPAX
KPAX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KvpO_0eRgLfNs00

Many schools across the Missoula area are doing away with mask mandates including the two largest independent districts in the county.

The decision comes in light of new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and data , which show Missoula is not an area of high COVID-19 transmission.

Missoula County Public Schools announced on Feb. 25 that they would no longer be requiring students and staff to wear masks. The University of Montana also shared they will drop mask mandates, effective March 3.

Other schools have followed suit. For example, the Lolo School District made masks optional starting on Monday.

"With the new CDC change in stance, and Missoula County having a new designation, our neighbors around us seeing the light as well -- we thought it was appropriate to make masks optional effective today. And so far so good,” said Lolo School Superintendent Dale Olinger.

Meanwhile, Hellgate Elementary School Superintendent Doug Reisig wrote to parents saying, in part, “...the school district was notified that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) had lifted the mandate that facial coverings be worn by all students when traveling on school buses.”

Reisig continued, “as such, wearing facial coverings on school buses will be highly recommended but not required beginning this morning, February 28th.”

All of the school districts that have dropped mandates say they will monitor the situation and reinstate mandates IF needed. But for now, they are happy to see some smiling faces.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula County, MT
Health
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Education
Missoula County, MT
Education
County
Missoula County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Bus#School Districts#The University Of Montana#Lolo School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KPAX

Logan Health reports data breach

Logan Health Medical Center has informed patients that they were involved in a “highly sophisticated criminal attack” on their information technology systems.
HEALTH
KPAX

University of Montana to lift mask mandate in March

The University of Montana reports the mask mandate will become a recommendation on March 3. Masks are currently required in UM classrooms and teaching labs. UM says on March 3rd there will some exceptions to the mask mandate including the following:
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy