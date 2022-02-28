ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman says no heat for weeks after fire at apartment building sent 9 to hospital

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

It’s been nearly a month that a Bronx grandmother has been without heat in her second-floor apartment since a fire broke out in her building.

Wanda Morales tells News 12 she’s worried about her health because of the lack of repairs to her unit.

The 62-year-old grandmother says her apartment has been this way since a fire on Feb. 5 sent nine people to the hospital.

She says she was not eligible for temporary housing because her apartment unit wasn’t damaged.

Morales also says she has been without gas for close to a month, as gas was shut off as a safety precaution.

“I had to call my insurance, so I get Meals on Wheels - I have that in the freezer,” said Morales.

According to the city’s Housing Preservation and Development website, the University Heights building has 183 violations open with an attached order to repair and partial vacate against the property.

According to city records, the building is owned and managed by Sam Applegrad.

News 12 was there when a work crew arrived to begin repairing the numerous extensive holes in Morales’ second-floor apartment.

She says she is working to move out of her home of 40 years because of the problems she’s dealt with over the past several weeks.

News 12

News 12

