ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Ukrainian Sailor Tried To Sink His Russian Boss's $7.8 Million Yacht

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZZyO_0eRgLTk200
Photo: Getty Images

A Ukrainian sailor angry over the Russian invasion of his home country decided to get some revenge against his boss, Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheev .

Taras Ostapchuk decided to try to sink his boss's $7.8 million yacht , named the Lady Anastasia, by opening several valves in the engine room in an attempt to flood the ship. Several other sailors worked with workers from the port to prevent the 157-foot vessel from sinking.

While the yacht didn't sink, the engine suffered significant damage and must be repaired before it is sea-worthy again.

Ostapchuk admitted that he tried to sink the boat , claiming that Mikheev's company sold weapons to the Russian military. He said he became enraged when he saw videos on the news of a helicopter armed with weapons supplied by his boss attacking an apartment block in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

"I don't regret anything I've done, and I would do it again," Ostapchuk told the police according to the Daily Mail . "My boss is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people."

Ostapchuk was released by a judge, and it is unclear if he was formally charged. He vowed to return to Ukraine and join the fight against the Russian invaders.

"I'm going to fight. As soon as I reach the first Ukrainian city, I will look for a military commander and ask him if they need me," he said.

"I am not going to lose my country. I am not a hero, I'm a middle-aged man, but I have a lot of experience as a mechanic. I've never held a weapon, but if necessary, I will. Why not?"

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Yacht#Sailors#Vehicles#Ukrainian#Russian#The Daily Mail
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Pat Robertson: Putin is "being compelled by God" to invade Ukraine and fulfill biblical prophecy

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is seen during a meeting with members of Russian business community in the Moscow Kremlin. (Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images) As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has blown up into a conflict of horrific atrocities against civilians, nations around the world have lined up to condemn it — even historically neutral countries such as Switzerland.
RELIGION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy