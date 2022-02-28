Support for Ukraine sparks demand for flags

The worldwide wave of support for Ukraine has sparked an increase in sales for one Corpus Christi business.

B&T Rents is quickly selling its inventory of Ukrainian flags.

"We've probably got less than a dozen of the small ones left and we've only got one of the large ones left," said B&T Rents co-owner Tim Lyon. "The people that have come in are just trying to show support for the Ukraine."

Lyons says they may order more Ukrainian flags if demand remains high.