Support for Ukraine sparks demand for flags
The worldwide wave of support for Ukraine has sparked an increase in sales for one Corpus Christi business.
B&T Rents is quickly selling its inventory of Ukrainian flags.
"We've probably got less than a dozen of the small ones left and we've only got one of the large ones left," said B&T Rents co-owner Tim Lyon. "The people that have come in are just trying to show support for the Ukraine."
Lyons says they may order more Ukrainian flags if demand remains high.
