After it was announced Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland will play a mother-son duo on an Apple TV+ show, fans pointed out that the stars are only 10 years apart in age. A new casting decision in Hollywood has fans scratching their heads in confusion. Emmy Rossum, 35, was cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series The Crowded Room on Feb. 22, opposite Tom Holland, 25. Emmy will play Candy Sullivan, according to Deadline, while Tom will star as Candy’s son, Danny Sullivan. The actors are only 10 years apart in age, so naturally, fans took to Twitter to question why the Shameless alum is playing a mom to the Spider-Man: No Way Home star in this new project.

