Thanks a MILLION for helping them! Record-breaking generosity of Mail readers as our appeal raises £1.2 million for Ukrainian refugees in just TWO DAYS

By Sam Greenhill, John Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Generous Mail readers have opened their hearts – and wallets – to send our record-breaking Ukraine appeal past £1million in two days.

On top of £500,000 pledged by the Daily Mail's owner, a sensational £710,000 has been donated already – for a grand total of more than £1.2million so far, making this the fastest fundraising appeal in newspaper history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4Rw4_0eRgL9Pz00
On top of £500,000 pledged by the Daily Mail's owner, £710,000 has been donated by the Mail's readers – for a grand total of more than £1.2million so far
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6pQJ_0eRgL9Pz00
With £1.2million raised in just two days, the fundraising campaign has quickly become the most successful in the paper's history
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqt8R_0eRgL9Pz00
The Mail's readers can donate to the appeal by bank transfer online or by cheque (details below)

There are now even more ways to give, as we launch new services to donate via phone and text message.

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday UKRAINE REFUGEE APPEAL

Readers of Mail Newspapers have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis.

Calling upon that human spirit, we are now launching an appeal to raise money for refugees from Ukraine.

For, surely, no one can fail to be moved by the heartbreaking images and stories of families – mostly women, children, the infirm and elderly – fleeing from Russia's invading armed forces.

As this tally of misery increases over the coming days and months, these innocent victims of a tyrant will require accommodation, schools and medical support.

All donations to the Mail Ukraine Appeal will be distributed to charities and aid organisations providing such essential services.

In the name of charity and compassion, we urge all our readers to give swiftly and generously.

TO MAKE A DONATION BY TEXT

To donate £10, text HELP to 70115

To donate £20, text AID to 70115

Texts cost either £10 or £20 plus a standard network rate message. 100% of the donation goes to charity.

TO MAKE A DONATION BY PHONE

Call 0300 12345 77 and follow the instructions to make your donation. A small fee will be deducted by the payment processing platforms when you pay by debit or credit card.

TO MAKE A DONATION ONLINE

Via bank transfer, please use these details:

Account name: Associated Newspapers

Account number: 20769512

Sort code: 50-00-00

TO MAKE A DONATION VIA CHEQUE

Make your cheque payable to 'Mail Newspapers – Ukraine Appeal'

and post it to: Mail Newspapers Ukraine Appeal, GFM, 42 Phoenix Court, Hawkins Road, Colchester, Essex CO2 8JY

The vital funds will go to charities helping families who are desperate to escape the Kremlin's missiles.

As Vladimir Putin unleashed cluster bombs near homes and schools yesterday, thousands more men, women and children rushed to the borders.

More than half a million have now fled since the Russian invasion began, according to the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees.

With Putin's troops swarming into Ukraine from the north, south and east, refugees are heading west to Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Wearing winter coats to protect against the freezing conditions, they arrive in EU countries with nothing but a few suitcases.

At a makeshift refugee centre in the Polish village of Korczowa, two miles from the border, one volunteer praised the 'incredible' generosity of Mail readers.

Magdalena Wierzbinska, a 27-year-old jewellery shop assistant who has taken time off from her day job to help distribute supplies, said: 'I am really grateful, because they don't need to do it.

'I hope their hearts are open to give maybe the little that they can.'

She said the centre – formerly Korczowa's indoor market – still needs donations of food, drink, toiletries and medical supplies.

She added: 'The sheer number of people coming means we are short.

'There's a lot more who will come.

'We will need your donations to help these people.'

Our urgent appeal, run in parallel with our sister paper, The Mail on Sunday, has already been backed by the Prime Minister and Labour leader.

Their support was echoed yesterday by two more leading figures from opposite sides of the political divide.

Tom Tugendhat, Tory chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, said: 'Brits have always admired courage and patriotism and we're seeing both in Ukraine.

'I know we will stand with those who need it.'

Sarah Champion, Labour chairman of the international development select committee, said: 'As this immoral invasion intensifies, more people will need our help.

'The British have always done the right thing and stood by those in need.

'Please do all you can to support the Mail campaign and help the Ukrainians who stay, and those are forced to flee.'

Comments / 0

