After Lehi’s 49-38 victory against Highland in the 5A girls state semifinals on Wednesday at the Huntsman Center the players ran into the locker room to celebrate. The Pioneers’ coaching staff waited for head coach Sean Seastrand to finish accepting congratulations on the floor and when he approached them in the hallway he said, “You ready to have fun?” as they entered the locker room and joined in on the madness.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO