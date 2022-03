OVERVIEW... EF-0 TORNADO CONFIRMED NEAR HAZEL GREEN. START LOCATION: 2 SW HAZEL GREEN / MADISON COUNTY / AL. END LOCATION: 2 SE HAZEL GREEN / MADISON COUNTY / AL. SURVEY SUMMARY: A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DAMAGE SURVEY DETERMINED THE DAMAGE NEAR HAZEL GREEN WAS CAUSED BY A WEAK EF-0 TORNADO, WITH PEAK WINDS OF 76 MPH. THE MAIN DAMAGE INDICATORS FROM THIS TORNADO WERE AT LEAST 2 DOWNED OR UPROOTED TREES AND MULTIPLE AREAS OF LARGE BRANCHES THAT WERE DOWNED BY THE WINDS. THE DAMAGE OCCURRED MAINLY ALONG GRIMWOOD DRIVE, WEST OF US 431 IN HAZEL GREEN. DAMAGE ALSO EXTENDED INTO A NEIGHBORHOOD OFF GRIMWOOD DRIVE NEAR BENTLEY AND CHERRYWOOD DRIVE. VERY MINOR, SMALL BRANCH DAMAGE WAS NOTED JUST EAST OF US 431 ON WALKER LANE SOUTH OF BRIAR CREST RD. THIS IS LIKELY WHERE THE WEAK, SHORT-LIVED TORNADO DISSIPATED. EF SCALE:

