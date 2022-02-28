Sign Up to Win Brooks and Dunn Tickets!

It's time to get down, turn around, and go to town, Toledo. Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Brooks & Dunn bring their Reboot Tour to Huntington Center on June 24. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have racked up 20 Billboard No. 1 hits in their 30-year history together, in addition to two Grammy Awards, and dozens of other industry awards. According to their website, the duo boasts "a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO