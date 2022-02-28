Sign Up to Win Brooks and Dunn Tickets!

Kix Brooks from Brooks & Dunn recently hinted at some potential excitement. He said Reba McEntire could potentially join Brooks & Dunn on their Reboot tour this year. On Monday (February 28), country music duo Brooks & Dunn surprised their fans with plans to return to the stage. After their 10-year retirement, they want to make a comeback in the music industry. Once fans came across this announcement, they felt like they were missing something extraordinary.
The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas, announcing their REBOOT 2022 TOUR today. Kicking off in Evansville, IN on 5/5 the nationwide tour will see the duo hit some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade, and some in over 20 years. The duo will be in Nashville on June 18th.
Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade with their Live Nation-produced Reboot 2022 Tour, which will launch in Evansville, Ind., on May 5. The trek builds on the duo’s 2021 amphitheater tour, and will wrap June 25 in Detroit. The trek will include a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 18, as well as stops in San Antonio; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Savannah, Ga.; and more.
It's time to get down, turn around, and go to town, Toledo. Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Brooks & Dunn bring their Reboot Tour to Huntington Center on June 24. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have racked up 20 Billboard No. 1 hits in their 30-year history together, in addition to two Grammy Awards, and dozens of other industry awards. According to their website, the duo boasts "a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre."
The duo will be returning to the road this year on their Reboot 2022 tour and will be bringing along a stacked lineup of supporting acts including Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Tenille Townes, Riley Green, and more.
Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn will perform in San Antonio for the first time in a decade as part of the REBOOT 2022 Tour. Named for the pair’s 2019 album that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s top 100 country music albums, the tour will visit 19 U.S. cities. Its Saturday, June 11 stop at SA's AT&T Center will be the only Lone Star State date.
