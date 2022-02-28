Sign Up to Win Brooks and Dunn Tickets!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Kix Brooks Hints Reba McEntire Could Join Brooks & Dunn on Reboot 2022 Tour

Kix Brooks from Brooks & Dunn recently hinted at some potential excitement. He said Reba McEntire could potentially join Brooks & Dunn on their Reboot tour this year. On Monday (February 28), country music duo Brooks & Dunn surprised their fans with plans to return to the stage. After their 10-year retirement, they want to make a comeback in the music industry. Once fans came across this announcement, they felt like they were missing something extraordinary.
MUSIC
FOX Carolina

Brooks & Dunn performing this June at the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to Boot Scootin’ Boogie with Brooks & Dunn at the Enmarket Arena in June. The legendary Country band will perform June 16 at the new arena in Savannah. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 4, according to the Enmarket Arena. Click here...
SAVANNAH, GA
News On 6

Brooks & Dunn To Perform At Tulsa's BOK Center This May

Country legends Brooks and Dunn announced they're returning to Tulsa this summer. The duo is bringing their "Reboot 2022 Tour" to the BOK Center on Saturday, May 21, with special guests Riley Green and Jackson Dean. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am and start at $30.
TULSA, OK
Billboard

Brooks & Dunn Are Rebooting For Their First Arena Tour in Over a Decade

Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade with their Live Nation-produced Reboot 2022 Tour, which will launch in Evansville, Ind., on May 5. The trek builds on the duo’s 2021 amphitheater tour, and will wrap June 25 in Detroit. The trek will include a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 18, as well as stops in San Antonio; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Savannah, Ga.; and more.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Brooks & Dunn, Jon Pardi Coming to Ford Center in Evansville

Grammy award-winning duo Brooks & Dunn are getting ready to Play Something Country at the Ford Center in Evansville. We'll have a Tequila Little Time when your 2017 ACM and CMA award winner Jon Pardi kicks the show-off. Tickets will be available on Friday morning, but you can also "win tickets before you can buy them" right here on WBKR. Here's how.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WDTV

Brooks & Dunn announce tour dates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brooks & Dunn will return to arenas for the first time in over a decade just announced their Reboot 2022 Tour dates. Brooks & Dunn will make a stop at the Charleston Coliseum June 23rd. The tour will kick off in Evansville, Indiana on May 5th....
CHARLESTON, WV
KRMG

Brooks & Dunn bringing Reboot 2022 Tour to Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Country music legends Brooks & Dunn are coming back to arenas, including one in Oklahoma. Brooks & Dunn are bringing their Reboot 2022 Tour to the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, May 21. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, and will be available online. Click here to buy tickets.
TULSA, OK
The Blade

Brooks & Dunn bring boot scootin' hits to Huntington Center

It's time to get down, turn around, and go to town, Toledo. Country Music Hall of Fame inductees Brooks & Dunn bring their Reboot Tour to Huntington Center on June 24. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have racked up 20 Billboard No. 1 hits in their 30-year history together, in addition to two Grammy Awards, and dozens of other industry awards. According to their website, the duo boasts "a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre."
TOLEDO, OH
Audacy

Brooks & Dunn reveal dates for 'Reboot 2022' Tour

The duo will be returning to the road this year on their Reboot 2022 tour and will be bringing along a stacked lineup of supporting acts including Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Tenille Townes, Riley Green, and more.
MUSIC
San Antonio Current

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn are scootin' into San Antonio

Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn will perform in San Antonio for the first time in a decade as part of the REBOOT 2022 Tour. Named for the pair’s 2019 album that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s top 100 country music albums, the tour will visit 19 U.S. cities. Its Saturday, June 11 stop at SA's AT&T Center will be the only Lone Star State date.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

