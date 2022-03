Gasoline Alley is either an argument that Bruce Willis is the hardest working person in Hollywood or the laziest. Jimmy Jayne (Devon Sawa) is the prime suspect in a triple homicide. As he works to prove his innocence, homicide detectives Freeman (Willis) and Vargas (Luke Wilson) try to track him down. There is a lot of star power, most of which do their best to inject life into the script. Everything Sawa does is filled with energy and makes Jimmy an easy character to get behind. When he does things that are not completely on the up and up, it makes sense due to the circumstances.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO