Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) confirmed Tuesday that its subsidiary Kannaway will host its Europe Regional Event in Prague on March 5 and 6, 2022. The event, which will take place at the Wellness Hotel Step, will allow Kannaway brand ambassadors to network with top Kannaway Europe leaders, the company's global executive team, and fellow business owners. The company will also launch its first cannabidiol product to include 1% THC, which can legally be sold throughout the Czech Republic. Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder will be in attendance to share company news, interact with brand ambassadors, and more.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO