One Putin move and behold: West’s unity tightens overnight

By RAF CASERT ASSOCIATED PRESS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Within days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has achieved what remained out of the grasp of the European Union for many decades — to jointly buy and send weapons to a war zone — and restored something that was broken for years — trans-Atlantic...

