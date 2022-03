The Aiken Steeplechase Association hosted an Oyster Roast and BBQ at its new facility on Richland Avenue on Friday, Nov. 19. This was the first event at the facility since its ribbon-cutting. The Aiken Steeplechase Association plans to host many more event – not just the two steeplechase races each year. The sold-out event attracted almost 500 people who feasted on steamed oysters and barbecue and listened to live music. Attendees were also given tours of the new facility. In keeping with the association’s tradition of giving to charities, attendees were encouraged to bring canned goods for the Golden Harvest Food Bank – and many did. The Aiken Spring Steeplechase is set for March 26 next month.

AIKEN, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO