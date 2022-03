The Euphoria fanbase has been vocal about Kat Hernandez’s storyline in season two, speaking out on social media about how much it contrasts from season one. Kat’s sexual awakening and reputation revamp was a major plot point last season, but in the past six episodes, she has mostly faded into the background. In Sunday night’s episode, viewers noted that her mannerisms seemed uncharacteristic. After calling Cassie a number of jarring insults, Kat shockingly declares to her boyfriend, Ethan, that she has a terminal brain disorder. After he calls her out on the lie, she accuses him of gaslighting her.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO