Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union speech to launch a major overhaul of nursing home quality, including minimum staffing levels and steps to beef up inspections while continuing to keep COVID-19 at bay. White House officials on Monday outlined more than 20...

