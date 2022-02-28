ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Si-Bone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $14.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $25.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $56.6 million, or $1.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.2 million.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $106 million to $108 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIBN

