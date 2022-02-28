Aaon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ AAON Inc. (AAON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $136.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.8 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $534.5 million.

Aaon shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $58.56, a drop of 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAON