Joe McGuirk has tended bar in these parts as long as just about anybody, working everywhere from the B-Side Lounge to Chez Henri to Highland Kitchen. If anyone can say he’s familiar with people’s concerns, it’s the guy who’s been handing them drinks for 30 years. Last year, McGuirk ran for Cambridge City Council, focusing on issues such as affordable housing, the wage gap between blue- and white-collar workers, and the survival of small, independent local businesses. “I decided to run for office because I love this city, but like so many folks in Cambridge, I am fearful that soon I will no longer be able to afford to live here,” he wrote on his campaign website.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO