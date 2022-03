NEW YORK — For people outside Ukraine, the conflict with Russia is experienced almost solely through the media. In that theater, it hasn't been close. Virtually all of the war's indelible images — a woman's chilling offer of sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier, city residents turning old bottles into Molotov cocktails, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying he wants ammunition instead of a ride — have served to rally the world to his country's side.

MILITARY ・ 13 HOURS AGO