Buccaneers to shed nearly half of Tom Brady’s $32M dead cap hit by delaying placing QB on reserve/retired list

By Al Lindsey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are holding off on filing Tom Brady’s retirement until June 2 (at the earliest) — and for good reason. That dead cap hit from Brady’s retirement will be spread out over two years if Tampa Bay places Brady on the reserve/retired list after June 1, which is...

