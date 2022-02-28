ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Locals feeling impact of crisis in Ukraine

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djfqb_0eRgGSbq00

BOSTON, Mass. — The war in Ukraine is impacting both Russian and Ukrainian Americans. Dr. Julia Ivy is a college professor in Boston and can not figure out how to get her sister out of Ukraine. “My sister is in the middle of everything, in Kiev, she is scared very much,” Ivy said.

Her parents are there too and she is worried as the war intensifies. “Right now yes physically they are but emotionally it is different”. Professor Ivy says her family is connected to the area in several different ways. “I am Belarusian, I am Russian, or am I Ukrainian or I am Jewish. Actually I am American right now but I am all four of this,” Ivy said. She says from a Russian perspective, what President Vladimir Putin did does not make any sense. “I don’t know anybody who would support the war but Russia is divided. All my friends are shocked. All my friends are shocked,” Ivy said.

For Professor Ivy, getting her family to safety is focus right now. “I want to take them in America, if there is a chance. I’m ready to buy their tickets, provide my house but they don’t have visas right now,” Ivy said.

The Russian School of Mathematics is run by two Americans who were born in the Ukraine. In a statement, they say they are heartbroken about the invasion and they are trying to reach out to people who may need help over there. The school writes in part, “Russia’s invasion into Ukraine is a source of great, real, and concrete pain for all of us. We have a strong and connected network of individuals in Bulgaria, Armenia, and other countries in the region ready and waiting to house any Ukrainian refugees who can make it to the Ukrainian border.”

Professor Ivy believes in the end her homeland will be liberated. “He (Putin) made a huge mistake when he started to target Kiev and beyond,” Ivy said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Armenia#Bulgaria#Russian#Ukrainian Americans#Belarusian#Jewish#Boston 25 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
WORLD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
81K+
Followers
92K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy