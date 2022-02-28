ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Groupon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $223.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $118.7 million, or $3.68 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $967.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Groupon said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $224.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

IAEA says 'essential' parts of Ukraine nuclear plant not affected

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Essential equipment at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected after a fire there, with no change in radiation levels, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday, citing the country's regulatory authorities. Ukraine had said the plant in its southeast was shelled overnight,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Groupon Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. “It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.
WORLD
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

783K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy