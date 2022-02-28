ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Oneok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $379.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 85 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 billion, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.54 billion.

Oneok expects full-year earnings to be $3.45 to $4.07 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OKE

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Profound Medical Q4 Earnings

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Profound Medical missed estimated earnings by 32.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.37. Revenue was down $1.90 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneok#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Oke#Automated Insights
Benzinga

Oxford Square Capital Earnings Preview

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oxford Square Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks Rising Big in Thursday's Market Swoon

The Nasdaq fell, but was well off its worst levels of the day. Moderna soared after vaccine sales boosted its financial results. Universal Display saw better times ahead in the OLED market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Bluegreen Vacations: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bluegreen Vacations beat estimated earnings by 1.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.62. Revenue was up $51.81 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock drops after profit misses expectations but sales top forecasts, after a 'tough' January

Shares of Big Lots Inc. BIG, -1.15% dropped 2.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and that missed expectations while sales topped, citing a "tough" month of January, and provided a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 fell to $49.8 million, or $1.63 a share, from $98.0 million, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Sales slipped 0.3% to $1.73 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.72 billion, as same-store sales fell 2.3% to beat expectations of a 3.1% decline. Gross margin declined to 37.3% from 39.4%. "January was a tough month as inclement weather and the Omicron spike caused a slowdown in our business, further impacted by inventory delays in key areas," said Chief Executive Bruce Thorn. "However, as we have moved into 2022, we have seen these factors abate, and sales are regaining traction." For the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.10 to $1.20 and a "low double-digit" percentage decline in sales. The FactSet EPS consensus is $1.44 and the sales consensus of $1.51 billion implies a 7.3% decline. The stock has tumbled 18.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Concert Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Concert Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 38.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.01 versus an estimate of $-0.73. Revenue was up $6.00 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Snowflake: Q4 Earnings Insights

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Snowflake beat estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $193.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Marvell Technology beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was up $545.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Evolus Q4 Earnings

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evolus missed estimated earnings by 73.68%, reporting an EPS of $-0.33 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $14.08 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ZDNet

Box narrowly beats estimates for Q4, reports $874 million revenue for FY 2022

Cloud content management firm Box published its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, narrowly beating market expectations. Non-GAAP net income per share came to $0.24 on revenue of $233.4 million, up 17% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $228.6 million. The remaining performance...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. soared 18% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook. recorded a fourth-quarter net loss of $111.0 million, or 15 cents a share, whereas it recorded a net loss of $82.6 million, or $1.85 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet consensus was for a 16-cent loss on a per-share basis.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Reports $16 Million Q4 Net Loss

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. reported net sales for the fourth quarter dipped 3 percent to $4.5 billion compared to 2019 on store closures and divestitures. In a Nutshell: Gap Inc., with a portfolio of billion-dollar lifestyle brands, including Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, said Thursday that fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is expected in the low single-digit range versus fiscal year 2021, with first quarter net sales forecast to be down mid to high-single digits versus the first quarter of 2021. The company projected diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna to $12B profit in 2021

COVID-19 vaccine sales jumped 44% for Moderna in the final quarter of 2021, and the drugmaker expects demand for booster shots to fuel more growth in 2022. Moderna said Thursday that it has signed purchase agreements for about $19 billion in sales for 2022 with options for an additional $3 billion that would cover any updated boosters the company is developing.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

783K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy