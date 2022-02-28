Oneok: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Oneok Inc. (OKE) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $379.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 85 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $5.42 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 billion, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.54 billion.

Oneok expects full-year earnings to be $3.45 to $4.07 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OKE