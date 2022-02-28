ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ski Report

Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 67 - 67 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 55 - 55 base 46 of 65 trails 71% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:...

