'Moving parts': Stephen Jones hints at Cowboys' free agency strategy

Cowboys fans have been wondering for weeks how their team’s front office would approach this offseason. With over 20 players- and more than a few key names- set to become free agents, would the club stick to their usual penny-pinching ways when it comes to contracts, or take the “all-in” approach that worked so well for the Rams in 2021 by paying seemingly any price to assemble a roster stacked enough to go the distance?

As the NFL world converges on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, Cowboys Nation has its first hints at an answer.

Things are going to get bumpy.

Chief operating officer Stephen Jones spoke with reporters on Monday, and the first reports from that conversation suggest that the Cowboys won’t be willing to kick an expensive can down the road.

In order to pay the cream of the club’s current free agent crop- Randy Gregory, Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup, Jayron Kearse- it would take restructuring several other big-money contracts in order to get under the cap, and/or simply unloading players whose stats are no longer on par with their production.

Two names that have popped up in that latter category are wide receiver Amari Cooper and running back Ezekiel Elliott, after a disappointing season for each.

Jones was asked about both high-priced veterans but offered two very different levels of commitment.

As for splurging on a top-flight game-changing veteran or two on the open market, Jones says the club will likely not be a major spender in free agency, following its usual path in that regard.

There will be plenty more to come out of the Joneses’ annual combine chat, for sure. But these initial indications of where the front office’s thinking lies may be a sobering sign of how the next few weeks and months may play out as the team attempts to restock and reload for another playoff run.

Buckle up, Cowboys fans.