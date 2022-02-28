Kemp Road Closed March 1
Kemp Road, from Elgin Place to Hawkins Drive, will be closed from 9 am to 6 pm, Tuesday, March 1. Drivers should use an alternate route.
In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.
