Shelbyville sophomore Kaliyah Brown wrapped up her impressive season on Friday at the Franklin Central Regional. Brown, who made her second consecutive regional appearance, was in eighth place after two rotations in the All-Around standings, scoring a 7.900 on the Bars and a 9.150 on the Vault. She finished with an 8.225 on the Beam and an 8.525 on the Floor, eventually placing her 12th (33.800) in the All-Around.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO